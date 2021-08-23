Nebraska volleyball coach Cook doesn't expect Hames injury to be long term

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook said on Monday he doesn't expect Nicklin Hames' to be out for long after the senior setter suffered an ankle injury in Saturday night's Red-White scrimmage. However, he doesn't think Hames will be available this weekend for the Huskers' when they open the season.

"Nothing torn, nothing broken," said Cook.

Hames suffered the injury in the 4th and final set of Saturday night's match.

The Huskers host Tulsa on Friday at 11 a.m. Hames was selected for the All-Big Ten Preseason team on Monday along with NU teammate Lexi Sun. The Huskers were ranked 2nd in the league's preseason poll behind Wisconsin.