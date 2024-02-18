Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament Finals Highlights 2/17/24

OMAHA (KMTV) — It was a celebration of champions at the Nebraska state wrestling finals Saturday at the CHI Health Center.



Omaha North's Tyson Terry stays undefeated for his career, earning his third state title.

A few wrestlers earned their second or third state titles, some of those completed undefeated seasons.

Video shows highlights from the state wrestling finals

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Plenty of action at the CHI Health Center for state wrestling.

First up, Class B 106: Freshman Ben Ziola wins his first state title.

Class A 113 Abrdirahman unle wins the title for Omaha Bryan.

Same weight Class B: Sophomore Cadyn Coyle became a two-time state champ at 113.

Class A 120: Millard West's Enrique Haynes wins his first state title in his senior year.

"Since my three years was already out, my senior year I have to give it my all and I had to win it," he said. "So I came for it, and it shows that I want it."

Girls 115: Bennington junior Maycee

Peacher earns her third state title in high school; an overtime win over Morgan Maschmann from Beatrice.

"It feels amazing," Peacher said. "That was a tough match. Tired, but it feels great."

Also going for her third state title... Westside's Regan Rosseter.

She beat Omaha Westview's Kalynn Lyons to complete her undefeated senior year: a bittersweet ending.

"Pretty sad knowing it's my last high school tournament and my last folkstyle tournament," Rosseter said. "But I came out on top and that's what I wanted to do."

Skutt Catholic sophomore Tyler Harrill won his second state title in as many years, while his sister Kaylyn won her first at girls 120.

Class B 150: Bennington junior Kyler Lauridsen going for his third state title in a row.

And he did it: A 1-0 decision over Waverly's Garret Rine to go undefeated on the season.

"I was pretty confident," Lauridsen said. "I mean obviously I haven't lost all year, so I just trusted that I knew how to win and... I just needed to wrestle my style and it was gonna play itself out."

Girls 145: Zoey Barber upsets undefeated Maggie Fiene from Conestoga.

Class B 165: Riley Johnson (Skutt Catholic) got the win.

Same weight in Class A: Millard South's Henry Reilly came out on top.

Skutt Catholic's Cade Ziola—not to be outdone by younger brother—earns his second state title, this time at Class B 190, also going undefeated on the season.

"Just being this dominant, man, it feels amazing," he said. "I went 45-0 this season. That win was just amazing."

Girls 190: Omaha Marian's Martha Hinneh with the pin for the title.

Class A 215: Millard South's Caeden Olin completes his senior year with a state title.

And finally Class A 285: Omaha North junior Tyson Terry—the Husker football commit—pins Cooper Johnson from Lincoln Southeast in a minute and 9 seconds.

Terry's now a three-time state champion and still undefeated for his career.