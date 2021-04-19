Nebraska volleyball falls to Texas in Elite Eight of NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team lost in four sets to Texas on Monday in the Elite Eight as the Longhorns advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament in Omaha, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15 & 25-21.

The Huskers finished the season with a 16-3 record.

NU All-American middle blocker Lauren Stivrins returned for the Big Red after sitting out Nebraska's Sweet 16 win over Baylor on Sunday. The senior finished with 7 kills hitting .357.

Texas took the first set, 25-22, with 7 kills from Big 12 Player of the Year Logan Eggleston. NU evened the match at a set a piece with a 25-19 victory in game two.

In set three, the Horns served the Huskers off the court with five aces as Nebraska hit -.036 in the 3rd falling 25-15.

The Huskers had a 13-8 lead in the 4th set but let it slip as Texas proved to be too much for the Big Red. The Horns hit .336 for the match led by Eggleston & Skylar Fields with 18 kills each. Madi Kubik had a team-high 15 kills for Nebraska.

