Nebraska won't play Texas Tech in any sport this upcoming school year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – It's a story that has rocked the college sports world.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby ruled ineligible due to gambling tens of thousands of dollars while making wagers on his teams over the course of several years.

Earlier this week, Sorsby received an injunction from a judge, allowing him to play this upcoming season, which prompted harsh pushback from across the college football landscape.

Including from Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen.

The third-year A.D. informed his staff that they are no longer allowed to schedule Texas Tech in any sport.

The Huskers and Red Raiders both played in the Big 12 Conference from 1996 to 2011 and are non-conference opponents currently.

According to a source within the athletic department, Dannen and other athletic directors in the Big Ten and around the country are hoping that mounting pressure causes the NCAA to challenge the Sorsby ruling in a circuit court — as those around the sport believe it threatens the integrity of the game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.