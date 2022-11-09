Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Papio South volleyball reflects on 3rd state title in last four years

Papio South volleyball coach Katie Tarman looks back on how the Titans were able to capture their 2nd straight state title &amp; 3rd in the last four years.
Posted at 7:57 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 20:57:23-05

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Papillion-La Vista South volleyball program padded its legacy last Saturday with a win over Omaha Westside in the Class A state championships.

It was the Titans' 2nd straight title and 3rd in the last four years.

"I just hope that kids saw them play," said head coach Katie Tarman. "This is what it takes to be a champion is putting that kind of heart and soul on this floor and playing with such love for one another. They're just amazing people."

The championship was Papio South's 6th in program history.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6