Papio South volleyball reflects on 3rd state title in last four years

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Papillion-La Vista South volleyball program padded its legacy last Saturday with a win over Omaha Westside in the Class A state championships.

It was the Titans' 2nd straight title and 3rd in the last four years.

"I just hope that kids saw them play," said head coach Katie Tarman. "This is what it takes to be a champion is putting that kind of heart and soul on this floor and playing with such love for one another. They're just amazing people."

The championship was Papio South's 6th in program history.