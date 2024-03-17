PLAYING IN PITTSBURGH: Creighton men's basketball earns 3 seed for NCAA Tourney
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team earned a #3 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Jays will face 14th seed Akron on Thursday in Pittsburgh, PA.
The winner will face the winner of the (6) South Carolina/(11) Oregon winner on Saturday.
