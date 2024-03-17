Watch Now
PLAYING IN PITTSBURGH: Creighton men's basketball earns 3 seed for NCAA Tourney

Laurence Kesterson/AP
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Posted at 5:28 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 18:32:07-04

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team earned a #3 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Jays will face 14th seed Akron on Thursday in Pittsburgh, PA.

The winner will face the winner of the (6) South Carolina/(11) Oregon winner on Saturday.

