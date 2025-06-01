STAYING ALIVE: Creighton baseball walks off North Dakota State to advance to regional final with Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — In what ended up being a classic win-or-go-home contest, Creighton's Kyle Hess hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to push the Jays past North Dakota State 11-10 and secure a spot in the regional final against Arkansas.

Hess went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run in the game.

The Jays jumped to a 10-3 lead after four innings thanks to home runs from four different players, including a leadoff solo shot from Tate Gillen.

The Bison then scored seven unanswered runs in the sixth and eighth innings to tie it at 10.

Creighton closer Garrett Lagrell took the mound in the top of the ninth and struck out all three batters he faced, giving the Jays a chance to walk it off.

Arkansas will be the home team in Sunday night's game, which starts at 8 p.m.