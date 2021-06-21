Tailgating an annual tradition at the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - There are a lot of traditions that are different at the College World Series this year.

Some fan events have been canceled, while others have been condensed and modified. One tradition that fans are happy is still around is tailgating.

Fans from all over the country are catching up with old friends, playing some games and bringing their favorite regional dishes to share with strangers who pass by.

The fans say they're excited to watch their favorite teams play this week, but tailgating is just part of the College World Series experience.

“If you like baseball, you've got to come to Omaha,” said Mississippi State fan Dennis Everett. “This is where it's at. I've got so many friends that say, ‘I'm going to wait until the finals.' Well, a lot of times you don't make it to the finals and they get cheated of a great experience."

Some of the fans say with COVID-19 not long behind us, that the atmosphere still isn't quite the same as what is was in years past. But this is a good step back toward normalcy in Omaha.

