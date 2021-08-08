Three former Huskers help Team USA volleyball win gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (KMTV) — Three former Huskers have helped Team USA women's indoor volleyball win the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
The United States beat Brazil in straight sets 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 to win its first Olympic gold in the sport.
Former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson & Justine Wong-Orantes all are members of Team USA.
ALSO READ: With Stivrins & Sun returning, NU volleyball ready for 2021 fall season
Larson, the Hooper, Nebraska native had the kill on match point.
THEY’RE BRINGING HOME THE GOLD 🥇🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/2dv7BGjoZf— Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) August 8, 2021