Three former Huskers help Team USA volleyball win gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Manu Fernandez/AP
United States' Jordan Larson during a women's volleyball preliminary round pool B match between United States and Turkey at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Jordan Larson usa volleyball
Posted at 1:02 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 02:21:39-04

TOKYO (KMTV) — Three former Huskers have helped Team USA women's indoor volleyball win the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The United States beat Brazil in straight sets 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 to win its first Olympic gold in the sport.

Former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson & Justine Wong-Orantes all are members of Team USA.

Larson, the Hooper, Nebraska native had the kill on match point.

