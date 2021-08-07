With Sun & Stivrins returning, Nebraska volleyball ready for fall 2021 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — With super seniors Lexi Sun & Lauren Stivrins returning, the Nebraska volleyball team is ready for the fall 2021 season. The Huskers made it all the way to the Elite Eight this past spring before being eliminated by Texas.

NU held a media day on Saturday afternoon at the Devaney Center.

"We're not happy with how the season ended and how we played last year, " said head coach John Cook, who's about to begin his 22nd season. "We felt like we kind of got a season robbed from us in regards to no fans, so many cancellations, the way we played at the end being in Omaha. For us, it was like you get all dressed up to go to the party and it's a bummer party."

Stivrins announced her return on Friday after undergoing back surgery last May. The All-American middle blocker won't return right away and will be eased back into the lineup with no timetable an exact return to the court.

The Huskers host Tulsa & Colgate to open the season Friday August 27.