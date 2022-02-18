WATCH: Fidler's buzzer-beater leads UNO to comeback win on Senior Night

OMAHA (KMTV) — UNO freshman Frankie Fidler hit the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to help the Mavs beat Denver on Senior Night, 72-69.
CALLED GAME FRANKIE!!#EveryoneForOmaha | #OmahaMBB@SportsCenter | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/9wiTiPfeoN— Omaha Basketball (@OmahaMBB) February 18, 2022
After the Mavs were down 69-61, Fidler scored the final 11 points of the game.
ALSO READ: Creighton men hang on to beat DePaul
The Bellevue West alum led all scorers with 22 points on the night.
Let's relive the moment in its entirety! Experience the sights and sounds of an Omaha buzzer-beater win.#EveryoneForOmaha | #OmahaMBB pic.twitter.com/WiI8lcJi1v— Omaha Basketball (@OmahaMBB) February 18, 2022