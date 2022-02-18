Watch
WATCH: Fidler's buzzer-beater leads UNO to comeback win on Senior Night

Courtesy: UNO Athletics<br/>
Posted at 11:22 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 00:26:16-05

OMAHA (KMTV) — UNO freshman Frankie Fidler hit the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to help the Mavs beat Denver on Senior Night, 72-69.

After the Mavs were down 69-61, Fidler scored the final 11 points of the game.

The Bellevue West alum led all scorers with 22 points on the night.

