Above normal temps continue this week, windy by Friday and Saturday

3 Things to Know



Warmer than average weather this week

Windy Friday, Saturday with elevated wildfire risk

Rain chances late this weekend, next week

Forecast:

Warmer than average weather continues all week. Temps are running nearly 10-15 degrees above normal for mid-October right now in the upper 70s from Wednesday through Saturday. The normal high is around 65 degrees. There is also no chance at another frost or freeze until closer to Halloween.

There is a chance at a few spotty rain showers across southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa after 10 PM tonight. Rain amounts will be less than 0.25" for most, and this rain will exit the region by around sunrise.

Expect windy conditions on Friday and Saturday. Wind gust out from the south could approach 35-40 MPH. The humidity will be very low, so there is an elevated risk for wildfires this weekend.

We have a chance at rain later in the day Sunday and Monday of next week as cooler air returns, pushing temps back closer to normal, in the 50s for next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 54

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 77

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

Wind: SE 5-15

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