Omaha gas stations face fuel shortages as Gov. Pillen moves to ease deliveries

OMAHA, Neb. — No gas at the gas station. It sounds hard to believe, but for some neighbors, that's the reality.

Dundee neighbor Stefano Dis couldn’t find a gas station that had gas when he tried to fill up earlier this week.

“The three that were, like, kind of close to me didn't work,” Dis said.

Now, after a visit to NP Mart's Benson station near 52nd and Northwest Radial, his tank is full.

“I had to wait till today,” Dis said.

NP Mart has 16 stations in Omaha, according to CEO Arshad Nazir.

“Half of our sites in Omaha were out of fuel,” Nazir said.

Nazir said each location is being impacted differently, and he's taking it day by day. He said the shortage is because of issues at the three distributor locations where he gets his gas.

“And there is a long lines there, and they are also running out of the fuel,” Nazir said.

Central Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks wanted to know what was happening at these locations and reached out to the Sunoco and Buckeye terminals in Council Bluffs and ONEOK in Omaha.

“Sunoco's Council Bluffs terminal is operating normally, and we are not experiencing operational issues at the facility. We cannot speak to the operations of other terminal operators, suppliers, or individual retail locations. Fuel supply conditions within a region can be influenced by a variety of factors, including market demand, transportation logistics, and broader supply dynamics," a Sunoco spokesperson said.

“ONEOK has the capacity and infrastructure to safely and reliably move fuel as supply enters our system. Like other parts of the region, product availability at certain terminals may be affected by broader supply constraints and strong regional demand," a spokesperson for ONEOK said. “As a midstream service provider, ONEOK transports and handles fuel and does not control the amount of supply entering the market. We continue to work closely with our customers, monitor market conditions and make operational adjustments as supply becomes available, while also looking for opportunities to increase our system capacity to meet supply demands. Product may also be available to customers at ONEOK terminals in surrounding areas.”

The Buckeye Terminals location in Council Bluffs has not responded as of the deadline.

For Dis: “Yeah, it was a little annoying. But I still filled up."

Gov. Pillen's Executive Order

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is making it easier for gas to be transported to stations.

He signed an executive order waiving hours-of-service requirements and expanding how much fuel can be carried.

That expires Nov. 18.

Last month, he signed an executive order helping farmers with diesel costs. 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks reported on that last week from Saunders County.

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