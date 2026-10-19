Papillion considering $3.5 million contribution to Gretna-area I-80 interchange

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion could contribute $3.5 million toward a major new I-80 interchange near Gretna, a project city leaders say could benefit communities across Sarpy County as development continues between Omaha and Lincoln.

The proposed interchange at 192nd Street and Capehart Road is part of a project estimated over $300 million. Although the interchange is in the Gretna area, Papillion Mayor David Black says the potential economic development surrounding it makes the project important beyond one city.

“Everybody sees the growth of Sarpy County,” Black said.

The about $3.5 million contribution is on the Papillion City Council agenda this week. The city says property taxes would not be used to fund its share.

Black said Papillion’s involvement is rooted in agreements between Sarpy County communities dating back years.

An agreement reached in the 2010s established clearer boundaries between cities as the county grew. As part of that deal, Papillion agreed to help fund an interstate interchange.

Now, that commitment would help support the interchange planned near 192nd Street and Capehart Road.

“One of the things I’ve appreciated over the years in Sarpy is, one, the competition between the various cities, but at the same time the cooperation,” Black said.

The project also highlights how growth is increasingly connecting communities that were once separated by larger stretches of undeveloped land.

About a half-mile from the proposed interchange, Gretna resident Mae Beam sees both the development already underway and what could come next.

Beam moved to Gretna from Bellevue two years ago.

“We liked it out here, but there are a few things that I would say are missing in Gretna,” Beam said.

She hopes improved access to I-80 could eventually attract more shopping and dining options, including coffee shops.

The distance from Omaha can sometimes feel significant to friends, she said.

“Our friends who live more in Omaha, they’re like, ‘Gretna’s a whole day trip away,’” Beam said.

For Black, Papillion’s proposed contribution reflects a broader view of Sarpy County’s rapid growth: development in one community can have an impact far beyond its city limits.

The Papillion City Council is expected to consider the $3.5 million in funding this week.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story featured an incorrect figure for the total budget of the project. The current version has been updated.

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