For $155 million, can a joint police-fire office building make Omaha safer? A local campaign says yes

OMAHA, NE. — A local campaign group is urging Omaha voters to approve a major bond question worth $155 million that would fund a joint headquarters for Omaha police and fire in the Crossroads development near 72nd and Dodge.

The campaign, called "Building A Better Omaha," says moving the departments together makes sense, but questions remain whether a $155 million office building can actually make Omaha safer.

"This is really an investment for all in our city. This will affect generations to come," said Nate Dodge, chair of Building A Better Omaha.

Dodge said the proposed location centralizes the departments as the city has grown.

"In 1970, when that building was built, 72nd and Dodge was as far west as the community went," Dodge said. "Now here we are in 2026, moving it to 72nd and Dodge, where it does centralize it even more."

Dodge said the city is moving into Crossroads because it was cheaper than building a headquarters downtown, where both Omaha fire and police are currently headquartered.

Both departments have said they need bigger buildings to keep up with the city's growth, but the new headquarters has been described by Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. as a purely administrative space.

"It is not a building where we are going to have rescue squads and fire engines responding with sirens, Ewing said in a July 20 press conference about the headquarters. "This is an office building."

When asked if he thinks a new office building could help reduce crime and fires in Omaha, Dodge suggested that the new building could be financially wise.

"I think it will reduce some costs that already make the older and inadequate buildings more expensive," Dodge said.

Dodge said once construction is done, the old police headquarters could become profitable for the city.

"Then we would take both the police headquarters and turn it back onto the tax rolls and allow people to develop it downtown near the trolley line," Dodge said.

Voters will have the chance to either approve or deny the bond question on Nov. 3.