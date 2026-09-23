Another wet weather patterns starts Thursday

3 Things to Know



Wet weather pattern begins Thursday

Watching for flooding potential this weekend

Temps in the 60s through Saturday

Forecast

Things are looking dry and just partly cloudy for the rest of our Wednesday evening with temps in the 60s tonight.

After 3-4 AM, scattered rain will begin moving in from the west. Many will be dry for the start of the day on Thursday. By noon, the rain will become spotty around Omaha, and by the afternoon it is scattered to widespread for the rest of the day.

There does appear to be some breaks in the rain on Friday around midday and into the afternoon...Promising for some of our high school games early Friday evening. But, we do have another wave of rain to move in after 6 PM that would lead to a wet Friday night.

More rain will continue off and on into Saturday, lasting for much of the day and into Saturday night. For now, we do have Sunday dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Due to the recent rain over the last two weeks, and the amount of rain we could see through Sunday morning, river and farm field flooding will become more of a concern later this weekend. Up until Tuesday, Omaha has seen 12 consecutive days of rainfall.

By Sunday, things will be starting to dry out and there will be a little sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Looking ahead into next week, Monday looks partly sunny and near average in the upper 70s. However, it appears another system will move in and bring more rain for Tuesday and Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Shower

Low: 59

Wind: SE 7-15

THURSDAY

Cloudy and Wet

Scattered Showers

High: 67

Wind: SE 10-15

FRIDAY

Cloudy and Wet

Scattered Showers

High: 67

Wind: SE 10-25

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