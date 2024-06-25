As Heat Relief Arrives, A Few Severe Storms Are Possible

Missouri River Flooding: Flood waters from South Dakota, Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are traveling south down the Missouri River, pushing it out of its banks along the entire stretch of river between Nebraska, Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Check out this blog for the latest information on how high the water will go, what could flood and closer, and when the river is expected to crest in different areas.

Forecast: The dangerous heat and humidity will continue this afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 90s across the region. The humidity will make it feel more like 100-110 most of the afternoon... a small improvement from Monday.

Heat is normally the number one weather-related killer in the United State each year. Check on your elderly neighbors, friends, and family members to make sure they are staying cool. If you have to be outside, take plenty of breaks inside or in the shade and stay hydrated. For pets, bring them inside with you where it is cooler. If for some reason they have to be outside, make sure at a minimum they have moving air, shade, and water at all times.

Around the Tuesday evening commute, we'll start dodging some hit and miss storms across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. These continue tonight, but begin to weaken into midnight. By the time we dry out overnight, a little more than half of us will have stayed completely dry. On the other hand, a few of these storms could be strong to severe. Pockets of large hail and some strong wind are the main concern, but a tornado is not out of the question.

The humidity drops Wednesday, and we get some relief from the heat too! Highs will be in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine.

Widespread rain and storms are more likely on Thursday. If they get here early enough in the afternoon, we may only make it into the upper 70s. The rain will continue at times Thursday night and into at least early Friday morning in some spots.

We get a lot of dry time Friday as we quickly heat back up to near 90 degrees. It will be breezy, so make sure you have something to weigh down your blankets at Memorial Park. Unfortunately, we likely see some hit and miss rain late in the day as another cold front arrives.

The weekend will be more comfortable with lower heat and humidity. Both afternoons will be in the low 80s with more sunshine. There's only a small chance for rain Sunday.

Rain is a little more likely Monday as we heat up into the upper 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Scattered Evening Storms

High: 97

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 87

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Storms Likely

Breezy

High: 79

