Average Temperatures for the Holiday Week

The seasonal temperatures continue through the week. Our average high temperature is 49, and we will be close to that through the week.

We drop a few degrees on Monday, but still remain in the 40s.

Tuesday into Wednesday we are back into the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. Winds also will be light.

A cold front moves through on Thanksgiving which drops our temperatures into the mid-40s for the high. It will be breezy most of the day with some wind gusts topping 25mph. We look to remain dry but cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle to our east.

Despite the frontal passage, temperatures are not altered much as we make it back into the 50s for the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 23

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 50

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 52

