Average Temperatures for the Holiday Week

The seasonal temperatures continue through the week. Our average high temperature is 49, and we will be close to that through the week.
We drop a few degrees on Monday, but still remain in the 40s.
Tuesday into Wednesday we are back into the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. Winds also will be light.
A cold front moves through on Thanksgiving which drops our temperatures into the mid-40s for the high. It will be breezy most of the day with some wind gusts topping 25mph. We look to remain dry but cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle to our east.
Despite the frontal passage, temperatures are not altered much as we make it back into the 50s for the weekend.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 23
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Near Average
High: 45
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 50
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warm
High: 52
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or Twitter
Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phone
Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.