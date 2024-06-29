Comfortable Weather for Sunday, Watching Storm Chances Early Next Week

Missouri River Flooding: Flooding will continue along the Missouri River this weekend and next week. Check out this blog for the latest information on where water levels are falling and how much higher other parts of the river will get.

Forecast: It has been a comfortable Saturday with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s alongside sunshine and low humidity! Tonight will be cool as temperatures drop into the 50s. It's not a bad night to open windows to let some fresh air in!

Sunday is expected to be much of the same as Saturday but with a lighter wind. Highs will be in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

The gorgeous weather does not last, as on Sunday night, we see an increase in rain chances heading into Monday morning. We could see some rain and even a few storms Monday morning, although these are not expected to become severe. We dry out by Monday afternoon, but the cloud cover will hold our temperatures in the 70s during the day. It will be breezy too with wind gusts in the 30-35 mph range at times.

By Monday evening, isolated storms begin to develop in central and eastern Nebraska. Not everybody will see a storm, but any storm that forms it can be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes possible. These storms will form into a line as they approach the Missouri River, but the coverage and severity are in question as they hit Omaha. Still, be on guard for a few storms Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, most of the storms will be to our east. Tuesday will be notably warmer with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity returns as well. A front will likely spark storms Tuesday evening. There is enough energy for storms to become severe with large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado being possible. The exact areas are uncertain, but the greatest risk looks to be in western Iowa to southeast Nebraska.

Wednesday is calm and warm with highs in the upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky.

The 4th of July could be stormy, but exactly when and who sees storms throughout the day is in question. If you have any outdoor plans on the 4th, pay attention to the forecast.

The rain chances lower Friday into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear

Cool

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Windy

High: 77

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 88

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.