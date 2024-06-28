Comfy Weekend After a Couple Strong Storms Friday

Missouri River Flooding: Flooding will continue along the Missouri River this weekend. Check out this blog for the latest information on where water levels are falling and how much higher other parts of the river will get.

Forecast: It's windy this morning, but the wind will get lighter this afternoon. We'll be warmer and humid this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will also be working it way southeast through the region in the second half of the day. While many of us stay dry all day, the cold front will kick off a few isolated storms. The best chance for seeing one of these storms will be around lunch in northeast Nebraska, mid-afternoon in Omaha, then southeast of the metro around the evening commute. While that is the best chance for getting hit by a storm, a couple more storms could pop up closer to Omaha this evening. Any of these storms could be severe with large hail and damaging wind. A couple tornadoes are also possible in the region today, with the greater threat for that southeast of Omaha.

We completely dry out tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 70s for the Memorial Park fireworks.

Saturday looks great with low 80s, some extra wind, lower humidity, and a lot of sunshine.

Before heading to bed Saturday night, open up your windows and let some of the cooler weather in! We'll be dropping into the upper 50s for Sunday morning.

We may not even make it to 80 Sunday afternoon. The humidity stays low with mostly sunny skies. There could be a couple showers around Sunday night, but most of us stay dry.

Rain and storms look a lot more likely Monday and Tuesday, but even with the rain around, we'll warm back up into the 80s both afternoons.

There will at least be some scattered storms to dodge Wednesday and on Thursday for the 4th of July.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Late-Day Sun

Windy Early

High: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Nice

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

Breezy

High: 81

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Night Rain

High: 79

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.