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Cool and mostly Wednesday, more wet weather returns Thursday

There are still a few drier hours left before more wet weather returns for the rest of the week
Tim's 9/22 Tuesday evening forecast for Omaha
Posted
and last updated

3 Things to Know

  • Cool & Foggy tonight, Wednesday
  • More wet weather later this week
  • Watching for flooding potential this weekend

Forecast

It will be a mostly dry, cool evening with cloudy skies tonight.

We'll continue with pockets of drizzle into Wednesday morning and cloudy skies, but there may be some afternoon sunshine with temps closer to the mid or upper 60s, depending on how much sun we see.

Our pattern shifts back to more wet weather for the region starting late Wednesday night. Scattered rain and storms will be possible from Thursday, through Friday and Saturday. Some of this rain could be heavier at times, with rain amounts of 1-3" across the region through Saturday night. Severe weather does not appear likely at this time.

Due to the recent rain over the last two weeks, and the amount of rain we could see through Sunday, flooding will become more of a concern later this weekend.

By Sunday, things will be starting to dry out and there will be a little sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Looking ahead into next week, Monday looks partly sunny and near average in the upper 70s. There are still a few chances at rain, but things will be closer to normal for temps in the 70s by the end of next week, which is already the beginning of October.

TUESDAY NIGHT
Cooler
Patchy Fog
Low: 55
Wind: N Calm

WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Light Rain
High: 69
Wind: E 5-15

THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
High: 67
Wind: SE 5-15

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