Cool, foggy and drizzly again into Tuesday

3 Things to Know



Cool & Foggy Tuesday, Wednesday

Fall begins Tuesday

More wet weather later this week

Forecast

Things will remain cloudy and drizzly at times for the rest of Monday night. As temps cool off into the mid 50s, some areas of patchy fog may form, lowering visibility on our roads through 9 AM.

Tuesday will be another cool and cloudy day with pockets of drizzle. Nothing accumulative for rainfall! Highs will be in the low 60s for the first official day of autumn. Typically, the first day of Fall is closer to 78 degrees.

We'll continue with pockets of drizzle into Wednesday morning and cloudy skies, but there may be some afternoon sunshine with temps closer to the mid or upper 60s, depending on how much sun we see.

Our pattern shifts back to more wet weather for the region starting late Wednesday night. Scattered rain and storms will be possible from Thursday, through Friday and Saturday. Some of this rain could be heavier at times, with rain amounts of 1-3" across the region through Saturday night. Severe weather does not appear likely at this time.

By Sunday, it may be trending drier with temps closer to the mid 70s later in the weekend.

Looking ahead into next week, there are still a few chances at rain, but things will be closer to normal for temps in the 70s by the end pf next week, which is already the beginning of October.

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 56

Wind: N Calm

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Drizzle

High: 63

Wind: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 66

Wind: NE 5-15

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