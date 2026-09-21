Omaha kicks off first-ever "Good Neighbor Week" with neighborhood feedback sessions, walks and cleanups

NORTH OMAHA, NE. — Omaha is celebrating its first-ever "Good Neighbor Week," a city initiative to improve local neighborhoods and strengthen community connections.

In north Omaha, around 20 neighbors joined Mayor John Ewing Jr., walking the streets and taking notes on changes they want to see in their community.

The group, mostly led by youth, flagged concerns including cracked pavement in a parking lot and sidewalk and street signage accessibility — but also took note of what is already working in the neighborhood.

Adonis Forte, one of the neighbors who participated, noted a cracked parking lot that could be troublesome for wheelchair users.

"Lots of cracks (and) we need to redo the pavement for this so people can be on the wheelchairs," Forte said.

Tina Forte, youth director at St. John AME Church, said the youth-led focus was intentional.

"They need to understand that they have a voice, their voice matters and (that) they can be advocates for what goes on in their community," Forte said.

Tina Forte said the feedback gathered during the walk will be shared with the city, but added that residents also have a role to play in keeping the area thriving.

"Those are the things that, as we give it to the city, they can work on (those), but there are things that we can do right here to keep this community a beautiful place," Forte said.

Volunteers with the BFF Omaha Green Team are also taking part in "Good Neighbor Week."

The group has been picking up litter every Sunday since 2020.

Green Team Manager Viy said the weekly cleanups go beyond beautification.

"A lot of it is community, and also just like getting sick of seeing all the trash in the neighborhood," Viy said. "If no one's gonna pick it up, someone's got to, you know?"

The BFF Omaha Green Team plans to continue its Sunday cleanups long after the week ends.

Good Neighbor Week runs through September 26.