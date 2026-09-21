Omaha Public Schools board to vote on property tax levy increase for district homeowners

OMAHA, Neb. — Some Omaha homeowners could soon pay more in property taxes if the Omaha Public Schools board votes to raise the tax levy rate Monday night.

The proposed 8-cent property levy increase is part of the 2026-27 budget and comes as OPS faces a significant funding shortfall.

"In total, our school district will receive $50.6 million less in state aid for the upcoming year," OPS CFO Shane Rhian said.

That shortfall is due in part to an incorrect calculation of state aid last year.

For northwest Omaha resident Alan Seybert, the proposed increase could mean paying an estimated $900 more in taxes.

"Yes. We're gonna have to take a close look at our budget, just like everybody else, to see how we can come up with that extra $900," Seybert said.

The Omaha Public Schools board will meet tonight at 6 p.m. to vote on the budget.



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