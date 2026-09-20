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3 News Now's Zach Williamson and family welcome baby girl Mia Sue

Executive Reporter Zach Williamson and his family welcomed Mia Sue on Sept. 3. Mom, baby and dad are all doing great.
3 News Now Executive Reporter Zach Williamson and his family welcomed a new addition on Sept. 3. Mia Sue Williamson was born at 7:40 a.m., weighing seven pounds, two ounces. Mom and baby are doing great — and so is dad.
Welcome to the world, Mia Sue Williamson!
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OMAHA, Neb. — 3 News Now Executive Reporter Zach Williamson and his family welcomed a new addition on Sept. 3.

Mia Sue Williamson was born at 7:40 a.m., weighing seven pounds, two ounces. Mom and baby are doing great — and so is dad.

Williamson, who covers stories across the Omaha and Council Bluffs area as an executive reporter for KMTV, will be away from the station for a few more weeks to spend time with his growing family.

And it sounds like little Mia is already fitting right in. Williamson said his daughter already loves her big brother, Chief, and has become a big Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Congratulations to the entire Williamson family!

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