New grocery store near 24th and Lake in North Omaha moves closer to opening its doors

OMAHA, Neb. — A new grocery store near 24th and Lake Street in North Omaha is one step closer to opening, with developers calling it a major milestone for the neighborhood.

For decades, residents near the 24th and Lake st area have had limited access to a full-service grocery store — a reality that has persisted for nearly 60 years.

"So today, isn't simply about putting a grocery store in North Omaha. It's about what it says to this community. It says North Omaha families deserve convenience," Mayor John Ewing Jr. said.

Community leaders say the project is moving forward because residents made their needs known.

Brenda Council, a Heart Ministry board member, said the community has had a direct voice in shaping the development.

"They've shared with us what they want to see, what they don't want to see, and all of that's going to be reflected in the final building and the final operation," Council said.

Council says past efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to the area faced economic challenges, but this time, the community has been directly involved in the process.

Veta Jeffery, acting director of the North Omaha Visitor Center, said the store will serve a wide range of people in the area.

"For the families that are going through here, for people that are actually even in the surrounding areas, looking at Creighton students having an opportunity to come across, coming and come down, and actually make sure that their needs are met," Jeffery said.

For neighboring businesses, the development also brings excitement about what it could mean for the area.

"We are coming up on our first anniversary, and so it's exciting to know that in the next 18 months, they're gonna be breaking ground, and they're gonna actually be able to start serving," Jeffery said.

Residents will also have another opportunity to shape the project. Heart Ministry Center says the community will soon have a chance to help choose the grocery store's name.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.