Benson Theatre to host silent auction, concert for young boys killed in alleged DUI crash in west Omaha

OMAHA, NE. — The Benson Theatre is hosting a silent auction and memorial concert in honor of Prestin and Zaiden Strassenburg, two young boys killed in a violent crash in west Omaha in July.

The boys died from injuries sustained in a crash prosecutors say was caused by 28-year-old Tanner Hunt of Elkhorn.

Prosecutors say Hunt was driving nearly 100 mph under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed into the car Prestin and Zaiden were riding in at 114th Street and West Center Road.

The crash led the city of Omaha to change the intersection's turn signals, and months later, a memorial still stands just south of it.

Megan Ford, the organizer of the event, said community support made the event possible.

"I think a loss of this magnitude has had an impact on all of us, and many of us are just wanting to find a way to give our support and let the family know they are seen through this," Ford said.

Ford has a personal connection with the Strassenburgs, having previously served as Prestin and Zaiden's camp counselor, according to Miranda Hindman, manager of the Benson Theatre.

Ford said she wanted to honor the boys and support the family.

"After learning about the crash ... I remember thinking of the kids in my before-and-after school program, and how it could be any one of them," Ford said. "I then discovered that both boys were signed up for my program. I just wanted to do something to honor them and the place they would have held in our group as well as give support to the family."

According to Ford, all proceeds from the event will go toward the Strassenburg family's medical and funeral expenses.

Ford said any leftover funds will go toward advocating for changes in DUI laws.

Ford said she hopes those in attendance will comfort the family and advocate for changes.

"I hope our lawmakers see the gravity a completely preventable tragedy like this has on an entire community to start amending our laws and the consequences for driving under the influence," Ford said. "I hope during this event that people come together to celebrate the lives of the boys and honor their memory."

The silent auction will run from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the concert from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Benson Theatre on Sept. 19.