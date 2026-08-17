Tanner Hunt waives preliminary hearing in DUI deaths of brothers Zaiden and Prestin Strassenburg

OMAHA, NE. — Tanner Hunt, the 28-year-old Elkhorn man accused of killing 5-year-old Zaiden and 10-year-old Prestin Strassenburg in west Omaha while driving under the influence, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Douglas County District Judge Thomas Harmon on Monday morning.

Hunt faces two counts of motor vehicle homicide in the deaths of the two brothers. Both boys died from injuries sustained in the crash.

State prosecutors say Hunt T-boned a red Subaru at 114th Street and West Center Road while driving nearly 100 mph, ripping the car apart.

"His blood alcohol content was .095 BAC," state prosecutor Douglas Amen said.

According to airbag control module data obtained by the Omaha Police Department, Hunt's vehicle was traveling at 98 miles per hour one second before the crash.

During the hearing, Judge Harmon confirmed Hunt understood the rights he was giving up.

"Sir, if you waive your right to a preliminary hearing here today, you will give up each and every one of the rights that I have just explained to you for the purposes of that preliminary hearing," Harmon said. "Do you understand that?"

"Correct," Hunt said.

By waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, Hunt gave up the right to call witnesses to testify on his behalf and to testify in his own defense at that stage of the proceedings.

Hunt's case will now go to trial.

Hunt remains in custody on a $10 million bond.

Meanwhile, a memorial continues to grow near 114th Street and West Center Road in honor of Prestin and Zaiden, more than a month after the brothers' deaths.