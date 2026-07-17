City makes changes at intersection where two boys were killed

OMAHA, Neb. — City staff have made changes to the left turn signal at 114th Street and West Center Road following a crash that took the lives of two brothers.

Zaiden, 5, and Prestin Strassenburg, 10, were killed after a driver slammed into their father's car while he was attempting to turn left in the intersection on July 9. Police say Tanner Hunt, 28, was driving approximately 98 miles per hour when his sedan hit the Strassenburgs' Subaru. The force of the collision ripped the Subaru in half.

The mayor's office acknowledged that multiple factors led to the fatal crash, but said many people said they had their own concerns about the intersection that it decided to make the change.

“Our hearts are heavy, and we send our deep condolences to the family of these two boys,” Omaha Mayor John W. Ewing Jr. said. “As the City works to adjust physical infrastructure, we are acutely aware that safety on our streets depends heavily on the decisions made behind the wheel. We appeal to every Omahan to drive responsibly, respect speed limits, and never drive under the influence.”

The changes to the intersection include:



Full-Time Protected-Only Left Turns: Left turns for eastbound and westbound traffic on West Center Road will be converted to green arrow turns at all times.

Removal of Permitted Left Turns: A red arrow will replace the flashing yellow arrow portion of the signal timing.

Monitoring and Mitigation: The Traffic Division will monitor and adjust timings to keep traffic flowing as efficiently as possible with this added safety measure.

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