Community, friends mourn brothers killed in car crash as DUI suspect faces new charges

OMAHA, NE. — A memorial of stuffed animals, toy cars and flowers continues to grow near 114th Street and West Center Road for two brothers killed in a crash by an alleged drunk driver.

The family of 5-year-old Zaiden announced Wednesday, just days after his brother, 10-year-old Prestin, was killed in the crash.

Vicki Ann Heiman, a friend of Prestin and Zaiden's family, said the brothers were inseparable.

"They were loving, giving boys that would do anything. Where one was, the other was, Heiman said. "They were the apple of their mom and dad's eyes."

Heiman said the family is facing an unimaginable loss.

"They are going through the unimaginable, (that) no one should have to go through," Heiman said. "To fathom what they're going through, I can't even. I can't even put it into words or know."

The crash suspect, 28-year-old Tanner Hunt, faces new charges. Driving without insurance, driving during revocation and refusing to take a blood and urine test.

Hunt has pleaded not guilty to those three misdemeanors. The prosecutor's office said another homicide charge is coming.

At the memorial, Omaha neighbor Scott Ziska brought a teddy bear, a toy car and a Batman figurine.

Ziska said he did not know Zaiden and Prestin, but wanted to show he cared.

"Bunch of stuff those kids will never be able to use," Ziska said looking at the toys and stuffed animals at the memorial. "Its terrible man. They don't get to play with spidey-chimp man, and cars and stuff. Its sad, its totally sad. It really is."

Heiman has organized a benefit for the family in September. She hopes the benefit can be a small part of the community coming together for the family.

"They need all the love and support they can get right now," Heiman said.