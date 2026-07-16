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Second child dies after crash at 114th and Center in West Omaha last week

According to the boys' aunt, five-year-old Zaiden has died from his injuries; his brother 10-year-old Prestin died last week
According tothe boys' aunt, five-year-old Zaiden has died from his injuries; his brother 10-year-old Prestin died last week.
Second child dies after crash at 114th and Center in West Omaha last week
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A second child has died after a crash in West Omaha last week. 

According to the boys' aunt, five-year-old Zaiden has died from his injuries. 

His brother 10-year-old Prestin died last week.

The crash happened at 114th and West Center Road last Thursday. 

Police say 28-year-old Tanner Hunt's car collided with this red Subaru. The force of the crash split the car in half. 

According to court documents, Hunt is facing motor vehicle homicide and DUI charges. 

Prosecutors say Hunt was driving at 98 mph, more than double the speed limit..

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