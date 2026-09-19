Vice President JD Vance campaigns in Council Bluffs as midterm races tighten in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Vice President JD Vance visited Council Bluffs as midterm campaigning continues to intensify, touting Trump administration accomplishments without directly addressing what polls show voters are most concerned about: soaring prices.

Vance stepped off Air Force Two at the end of a week that saw diesel prices in the Omaha area climb to an average of more than $6 a gallon — a new record.

The visit followed a first-of-its-kind midterm Republican convention, as the Republican Party works to shore up its midterm support. Vance asked Iowa voters to remember the administration's work to make E-15 fuel more widely available.

"We've cut restrictions on E 15 more than any administration in American history," Vance said.

New polls show two-thirds of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track.

In Iowa, the races are tighter than national numbers would imply. A new survey by Emerson College and Nexstar Media shows Ashley Hinson leading Josh Turek in the Senate election 50 to 45. In the race for governor, Rob Sand leads Zach Lahn by 3 points, with 6 percent undecided.

Vance made a direct appeal for Lahn during his speech.

"So this November, let's elect Zach, let's get him in the governor's mansion, and let's put him to work for the state of Iowa," Vance said.

After his speech, the vice president's motorcade brought him back to Eppley Airfield, where he departed on Air Force Two.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.