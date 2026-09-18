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Mills County allows conditional permit for proposed solar farm near river

The Mills County zoning board voted to move forward with a proposed industrial-scale solar project in the Missouri River basin.
Large solar farm proposed near Missouri River
Solar panels in Florida
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GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Mills County is considering a proposal for a large solar farm along the Missouri River. The Zoning Board of Adjustment voted to approve a conditional use permit for Orion Renewable Energy, which hopes to lease 6,000 acres to house a 3,200 acre solar farm.
The conditional permit is an early step toward construction.

For comparison, I told you about a solar farm under construction by Mid-American Energy, on the eastern side of the county, that is 400 acres.

Opponents raise concerns about wildlife habitat and loss of farm ground, but proponents say that land is lower quality and a solar farm would make better use of it.

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