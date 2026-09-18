Bellevue residents weigh in on the city's adding $50 million in bonds to new $110 million waterpark

The cost has nearly doubled. Bellevue City Council approved $50 million in additional bonds, bringing the total construction cost of the new water park to $110 million — with inflation in materials and labor cited as the primary drivers. The city is betting on big revenue. Economic Department Developer Harrison Johnson says the city expects roughly 600,000 visitors per year and projects a 35% revenue boost from a branding partnership with Mattel — framing the increased investment as a long-term financial gain for Bellevue. The community is divided. While some residents welcome the water park as a catalyst for growth, others argue the city should be directing funds toward more immediate infrastructure needs, including roads, sidewalks, and the library.

BELLEVUE. Neb., (KMTV) — Bellevue's new water park will cost significantly more than initially projected, after the City Council approved $50 million in additional bonds at Tuesday night's council meeting — raising the total construction price tag to $110 million.

The water park is located at the interchange of Highway 34 and Highway 75.

Economic Department Developer Harrison Johnson says inflation in construction and labor costs are to blame for the bond increase, along with the city's first projected numbers being what he called "pandemic infused."

"We're looking at structural steel, aluminium, fiber glass, concrete, fuel prices directly attribute to that and one of the biggest things obviously is that almost everything that is required to get on site requires diesel," Johnson said.

Johnson says the city hopes to see about 600,000 visitors a year, making up the cost through revenue generated.

"Cities are benefited because we collect taxes not just for not but for all time. So regardless of who was actually in the property. If 20 years that person leaves the city is still collecting property tax, still collecting sales tax and with the good life district we get that benefit for at least 30 years," said Johnson.

Johnson also says internal studies indicate the city's branding partnership with Mattel will increase revenue by 35%.

Some Bellevue residents say they are excited for the new water park.

"It is very expensive but with expensive things I think that there will be a very big return on it for the city," Windsor, a Bellevue resident, said Windsor Nguyen-Thompson.

"We need something here Bellevue needs to grow. Hopefully it will pay for itself when everyone starts going to it," Jean Ohern a Bellevue resident, said Bellevue resident Jean Ohern.

Others say the city has more important things to focus on.

"I think old town Belleveue should be invested into. So why are we not putting more money into making our roads safer, making our sidewalks safer? Why are we not giving more money to the library?," said Bellevue resident Melanie Ahlstrom.

The water park is expected to open by mid to late 2027.

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