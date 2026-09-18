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Warren Buffett stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman after 56 years

Warren Buffett is stepping down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after 56 years, the company announced Friday.
Warren Buffett stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway chairman
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OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett is stepping down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway after 56 years, the company announced Friday.

The 96-year-old Buffett will become chairman emeritus, and his son, Howard, will become Berkshire Hathaway's new chairman. Howard Buffett has been on the Berkshire Hathaway board since 1993.

Buffett penned a letter to shareholders that accompanied Berkshire Hathaway's announcement.

“I have served Berkshire since 1965," Buffett said. “Sixty-plus years in, I still have the best job in the world. That is not something many people my age can say, and I have never felt better about what comes next.”

Buffett's letter also noted that Howard "cares deeply" about the company.

"Howard has been a Berkshire Director for 33 years," Buffett wrote. "That is a longer apprenticeship than I served before taking the reins at the age of 34. Greg runs the company; Howard will guard its culture and values – both worth more than anything on our balance sheet. Think of Howard as a policy the shareholders own and hope never to claim against."

Buffett, who stepped down as CEO last year, will remain on the board of directors.

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Buffett said that he is confident with new CEO Greg Abel and Howard leading Berkshire Hathaway.

“Greg runs the company; Howard will guard its culture and values – both worth more than anything on our balance sheet,” he said. “Think of Howard as a policy the shareholders own and hope never to claim against.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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