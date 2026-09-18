Midlands Humane Society at capacity; Council Bluffs ordinances on pit bulls, stray cats a factor

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. — The Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs is at full capacity, and staff say a combination of factors — including local ordinances — is making it harder to place animals in homes.

Executive Director Nikki Cruickshank said the overcrowding is taking a toll on her team.

"Right now we are over capacity," Cruickshank said.

Cruickshank said being at capacity puts a new strain on staffing and the quality of care her team can provide animals in the shelter.

"Anytime you have a full building of animals under our care, it does create some stress on the staff, ..." Cruickshank said. "One of the biggest concerns is that people (can) get burned out of compassion fatigue."

A significant number of the animals in MHS care are large breed dogs, like pitbulls, along with a notable portion of stray cats.

Both are animals the city of Council Bluffs has either banned or considered taking action against.

In June, Council Bluffs considered an ordinance that would have allowed animal welfare groups to trap, neuter and release stray cats.

Also in June, the Council Bluffs City Council voted to keep its ban on pit bulls.

"You have barriers in place too where you can't help the animals move as fast into their loving homes because of some of the ordinances, but that doesn't mean we give up on them," Cruickshank said.

Cruickshank said both cats and dogs are being cared for at the MHS.

"Dog capacity was the biggest need, but the cats are coming in just as fast," Cruickshank said.

MHS Co-Manager of Operations Hannah Forgrave said adoptions are the best way to help.

"As animals get adopted and leave, it gives our staff a little bit of breathing room to be able to spend more time specifically with the dogs that are already here," Forgrave said.

The MHS will host an adoption event this Saturday at the Loess Hills Harley-Davidson in Pacific Junction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.