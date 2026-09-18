FREE ACTIVITIES THIS WEEKEND: Adventure tower, symphony and Plantapalooza

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — From a free cultural festival to a brand-new outdoor adventure, the Omaha-Council Bluffs area has plenty to offer this weekend.

Riverfront One Community Cultural Festival

The free RiverFront One Community Cultural Festival celebrates Omaha's diversity this weekend at the Gene Leahy Mall. Friday night features a concert with the Omaha Symphony. Saturday brings food, vendors, and dancing from around the world. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Treetop Walk and Adventure Tower

A new outdoor attraction opens Saturday morning in Council Bluffs. The Treetop Walk and Adventure Tower at River's Edge, located off the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, features a free elevated walkway and a 50-foot climbing wall.

PlantaPalooza

PlantaPalooza returns Saturday with more than 30 local vendors selling rare houseplants, unique pots, and jewelry. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Street Church of Christ.

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