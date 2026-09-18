Voters at Council Bluffs rally say affordability and national security are top concerns

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa —

Voters who attended a rally for local Republican candidates featuring Vice President JD Vance at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs said affordability and national security are the issues weighing most heavily on their minds.

The neighbors who attended are heavily supportive of the Republican Party.

Josh Radcliffe said he came to hear directly from the Vice President.

"I came out today to support JD Vance, I think it's an historical moment, an historical event...a chance to listen to the Vice President and hear what he has to say," Radcliffe said.

Richard Baldwin pointed to the rising cost of everyday necessities as a driving concern.

"You can't afford gas...you can't afford food...Social Security isn't even enough to pay our rent...I'm not sure what we are going to do," Baldwin said.

Bruce Anderson expressed hope that the situation would improve.

"I'm sure it will be better once we get this war with Iran settled," Anderson said.

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