Iowa farmer worried about climbing diesel prices

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An Iowa farmer said he is worried about how rising diesel prices could cut into farm profits — and he is especially concerned for less-established farmers trying to get a foothold in agriculture.

"We're worried about what's to come financially for us, and that's coming from us as a well established farm," said Daniel Roseman. "This is the family farm, so I'm especially worried for those farmers that are not as well established or just trying to get a foothold in agriculture."

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Iowa Democrats are continuing to remind voters about high prices — specifically high fuel prices — and what that means for families. The party's outward messaging in Iowa mirrors a national strategy focused on high prices and the Iran war.

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