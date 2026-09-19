Tom Osborne becomes first living inductee into Nebraska Hall of Fame

Historic first — Tom Osborne became the first living person ever inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, made possible only after lawmakers passed a special bill in April to allow it. A legacy beyond football — While Osborne's five national titles and coaching career define his public profile, his work as a congressman, athletic director, and co-founder of TeamMates Mentoring reflects a life of service that resonates deeply with Nebraskans. Community impact through mentorship — TeamMates Mentoring, co-founded by Osborne and his wife Nancy in 1993, continues to shape young lives by pairing adult mentors with students from third grade through high school — a legacy those close to him say may outlast even his football achievements.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lawmakers passed a special bill in April allowing legendary head coach Tom Osborne to become the first living person inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

During the induction ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol, Osborne was honored with remarks from Gov. Jim Pillen plus the unveiling of a statue paying tribute to his legacy.

"I say it all the time, it's the people in Nebraska and he is at the tip of the sphere of the greatest people," Pillen said.

Osborne led Nebraska to three national titles as head coach and won two more as an assistant. He also served as a congressman and athletic director.

A board member from the Wisner-Pilger reflected on what Osborne's example means to the community.

"To Nebraska, I think the legacy isn't just football. I think it's TeamMates. It's impacted so many young people," Sally Harms said.

Osborne and his wife Nancy co-founded TeamMates Mentoring in 1993, an organization that pairs adult mentors with students from third grade through high school.

A TeamMates regional manager said Osborne's impact stretches well beyond the football field.

"He has just modeled what it means to be a fellow neighbor and so we all have the opportunity to give back and to serve a greater purpose greater than ourselves. So when I think about him and his work, I want to emulate that," Ashley Denton said.

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