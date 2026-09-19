Fremont family to sell 350-car antique Chevy collection after nearby land sold to housing developer

FREMONT, NE. — A Fremont couple could sell most of their 350-car antique Chevrolet collection after learning a housing developer bought the land around it.

Tim and Mary Robinson, who live just south of Fremont in Saunders County, received a notice in January that a housing developer had bought the land around their collection.

The notice gave them only days to decide whether to fight to keep the collection or sell it.

The collection includes decades' worth of classic American automobiles, according to Tim Robinson, who co-owns the collection with his wife, Mary.

"There's Caprices, there's Impalas, there's Bel-Airs, there's convertibles, there's station wagons," Robinson said.

The couple spent several years building the collection, bonded by a shared love of old cars that stretches back to their childhoods.

"She grew up with old cars, and I've always grown up with old cars," Tim Robinson said in reference to his wife Mary. "So we were a good match."

Tim Robinson said the sale reflects a broader cost of growth and development.

"I think, personally, the price of expansion is somewhat history, and it's unfortunate that growth sometimes steps on commonality," Robinson said. "I think the cars are a valuable piece of art."

The Robinsons said they hope the cars find good owners.

For Mary Robinson, watching the collection go is bittersweet.

"The kids would come back to the house and tell us about the adventures they would have for the day," Robinson said. "Seeing everything go is really sad, but at least we have the memories."

Tim Robinson said those memories don't have to end with the sale.

"The memories can be expanded to other people, and they can create their memories with these cars that have given us so much enjoyment and pleasure," Robinson said.

Mary Robinson hinted the story may not be over.

"I know Tim," Robinson said. "There is always another Chevy to be found."

"That's for sure," Tim Robinson said.