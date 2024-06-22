Early Next Week is Trending Hotter and Humid

Due to the heavy rain north of our area, the runoff from the rain means the Missouri River is expected to flood next week in our area. Check out thisblog post for the latest information.

Outside of a storm or two in northwest Missouri, the rest of us look dry and warm to finish off our Saturday. Overnight, we get comfortable as cooler (and less humid) weather blows in. Lows drop into the mid 60s.

Expect lots of sun on Sunday which will help us warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. Although the humidity will be noticeable, it will not be as oppressive as it has been over the past few days.

Monday looks to be the peak of the heat for next week with highs in the upper 90s. It is not out of the question that a few communities in southeast Nebraska (Lincoln, Beatrice, Falls City) reach the 100s for highs. The humidity returns too, making it feel like 103 - 106 area wide. Remember those heat safety precautions if you are outdoors for any extended period.

We are still hot and humid on Tuesday, but a cold front arrives by the evening which brings some relief. Along the front, thunderstorms could develop in the evening. A few of these storms could be strong, but any organized severe weather chances look low at this time.

We are cooler on Wednesday, but still above average with highs in the upper 80s.

More storm chances return late week as a more active pattern returns. When and who gets rain late next week is uncertain, but storm chances increase on Thursday and Friday. Inversely, temperatures will be cooler by week's end with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 65

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry

High: 90

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 97

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 95

