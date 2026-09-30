Flash flooding possible with more heavy rain Wednesday night

3 Things to Know



Flood watch until Thursday night

Heavy rain, minimal severe risk tonight

DRY and fall-like this weekend!

Forecast

A flood watch is in effect for the Omaha region until Thursday evening. Several inches of rain are possible and may lead to flash flooding. DO NOT attempt to drive through a flooded road!

The showers remain widespread and heavy for the rest of Wednesday evening through Wednesday night. There is a very small severe risk near the southern border of the state, these risks include strong wind gusts and an brief tornado. So far, We've already seen 1-3" of rain south of Omaha through Wednesday afternoon. As the heavy rain begins to pick up this evening and tonight, rain totals from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning could again reach 2-3" with some areas seeing more than 5" of rain across southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, including Omaha. Areas north of Omaha have a better chance to see less than 1" of rain.

Flash flooding is very possible tonight and it could lead to impacts for the Thursday morning commute. "Flood-prone areas" will be the most impacted from Omaha and south of I-80.

We'll still have a little bit of lingering morning rain on Thursday. This rain will begin to slowly exit the region Thursday morning, but it may take until the afternoon for the rain to officially clear out from southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

In total, most will see around 1-3" of rain, with the heaviest south of Omaha. Some areas from southeast Nebraska to southwest Iowa could see more than 5.00" of rain.

So far, September rain totals at Eppley are just short of 7" as of Wednesday morning, which is now in the top 10 wettest Septembers on record. With the additional rain on the way through Wednesday, night, we may end up in the top 5. The record is 13.75", set in 1965.

Friday (and the weekend) starts a much-needed pattern of drier weather for the Omaha region. We should see several days of sunshine and our temps look to remain fall-like, in the 60s through the weekend and early next week. There may even be 1 or 2 nights in the upper 40s next week, too! Frost does not appear likely next week. Omaha's average first frost is around October 6th.

So far, we keep with even more dry time into next week, though temperatures look to climb just a tad. We can expect highs to range from upper 60s and lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Heavy Rain & Storms

Flooding Possible

Low: 65

Wind: SE 8-15

THURSDAY

Cloudy

AM Rain

High: 67

Wind: N 10-20

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