Papillion neighbors weigh in as city considers improvements to East 6th St. (Cornhusker Road)

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The city of Papillion is considering road improvements to East 6th Street, also known as Cornhusker Road, that would widen approximately 0.8 miles of the roadway from 72nd to 84th streets.

The proposed project would add a center turn lane, an ADA-compliant sidewalk on the south side of the roadway, and a shared-use trail on the north side.

William Weeks has lived along 6th Street since 1997 and says he welcomes the changes.

"When there's people turning left it can back up traffic so it'll create a little easier drive to get through and not have to worry about turning left in front of cars and I just think it will make the whole process better."

Weeks also cited personal reasons for supporting the project.

"I have a daughter that is in a wheelchair so it would be nice to have a sidewalk that goes all the way down to 72nd Street it would just make the whole trip easier."

The project would require additional grading and property rights, meaning some residents may lose parts of their property. Weeks said the potential loss doesn't concern him.

"It doesn't bother me too much because I know it won't be that much land, it will just make the roads easier to drive down. I just hope people don't think it makes it easier to speed."

I spoke with two other neighbors in the area who refused to be on camera. One said her husband is disabled and she worries about how construction will impact access to their home. The other family said they are excited about the improvements because they won't have to maintain part of their sloping yard.

The public is invited to attend an open house at Papillion Landing, 1046 W Lincoln St, Papillion, NE 68046

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