Omaha City Council delays vote on redevelopment designation near The Center Mall

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha City Council voted Tuesday to delay a vote on designating the area near The Center Mall as a Community Redevelopment Area, or CRA.

The CRA designation would make developers eligible to receive Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, money for their project. Deputy City Attorney Jennifer Taylor said the Department of Veterans Affairs would not be eligible for TIF funding, regardless of whether the area receives a CRA designation.

Hanscom Park neighbor Rebecca Monohon said she opposes the CRA designation.

"From the very first meeting, May 21st, about this project, several people said, Isn't it possible that they would develop this area without tax increminal financing, and that this has just proven that point, that it is possible?" she said.

Lockwood Development has a contract to purchase the site and redevelop The Center Mall into offices and apartments. Jack Suter, an attorney representing Lockwood Development, said the company remains focused on the purchase.

"The buyer is under contract to purchase the property and we're still focused on making sure that we try to make sure our buyer can do that," he said.

City Council President Danny Begley said the city is aware of the VA's interest in the land. When asked what would happen if the VA steps in and whether that would break the contract, Suter said the VA holds the power of eminent domain.

"They could essentially, you know, not take us out of the contract, but they could have the rights to acquire the property," he said.

The vote on designating the area as a CRA is scheduled to take place in December.

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