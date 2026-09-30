Student left injured after shooting at Burke High School

OMAHA, Neb. — One student was injured after a shooting at Burke High School on Wednesday morning, according to Omaha police.

In a press conference, officers with the Omaha Police Department said two Burke High School students got into a fight which escalated into one student shooting the other in the parking lot by the baseball field.

Police received a call reporting the shooting just after 7:30 a.m., with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arriving first on scene.

The victim was shot in the arm. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, Omaha police said.

Police say the suspect fled and left a gun behind. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The gun was found and secured by OPD.

The shooting was an isolated incident between two people, and there is no active threat to the school, according to Omaha police.

Following a lockdown earlier Wednesday morning, Burke High School is open and has returned to classes as normal.

Witnesses are asked to contact Omaha Police Department.

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