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Flood watch extended with another soggy forecast

The rain will stick around for the majority of our Wednesday morning, and that's causing our flood watch to be extended into the PM hours.
Flood watch extended with another soggy forecast
Paige's 9/16 Morning Forecast
Posted

3 Things to Know

  • Flooding possible this week
  • The wet pattern continues through Sunday
  • 'Fall-like' feel with cooler than average temps

Forecast

We're starting our Wednesday with spotty rain and storms around Omaha, and these will last through noon. The afternoon should trend drier, but we stay cloudy. Those clouds will keep the temps down to the lower 70s, and we may get a few breezes helping it to feel more like fall!

More wet weather continues into the second half of our week, with spotty storms on Thursday morning. The afternoon and evening do appear drier and there may be some late-day sunshine to get temps back to near 80 degrees.

Friday will be a warmer and windy day that ends with thunderstorms in the evening. We will also be monitoring a severe weather chance on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

We'll keep the rain at probable chances over this weekend, so have a backup plan for any of your outdoor events this weekend. Saturday may stay dry through the afternoon, with rain moving in during the evening. Sunday looks Wet.

In total, we could see an additional 2.0" to 4.0" of rain across the region through Sunday night. Some of our highest amounts will be across southwest Iowa where amounts could reach 5.0" of rain.

Next week should start to see a 'drying-out' pattern return to the region with temps at, or cooler than 75 degrees.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Rain & Storms

High: 70

Wind: E 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Cloudy

Early AM Rain

Low: 66

Wind: NE 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Rain & Storms

High: 79

Wind: E 5-15

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