Residents say lightning strike sparked house fire near 41st and Cuming St.

Everyone made it out safely. All 7 residents and 3 pets escaped the house fire near 41st and Cuming Street without injury. The cause is still under investigation, but residents point to lightning. While Battalion Fire Chief Charlie Oborny said crews are still working to determine the official cause, residents say the home was struck by lightning during Monday night's storm. Displaced residents are getting help. The Red Cross is assisting the 7 residents who have been displaced from their home for what is expected to be a few days.

OMAHA, Neb., (KMTV) — Seven residents and three pets escaped a house fire uninjured near 41st and Cuming Street in Omaha Monday night, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

Crews responded to reports of the fire at around 8:05 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic upon arrival. Battalion Fire Chief Charlie Oborny said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

But residents of the home said they believe a lightning strike caused the fire, which broke out during Monday night's storm.

DJ Vilcinskas, a resident of the home, described the moment the lightning struck.

"Oh we heard it. We heard it and we felt it. My boyfriend's PS5 and his monitor completely turned off. I was on my phone and wifi cut out for like just a second. I jumped. I jumped, literally almost fell out of the couch," Vilcinskas said.

Oborny said residents will be displaced for a few days and are being assisted by the Red Cross.



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