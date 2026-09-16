City of Bennington may not replace destroyed Flock cameras after a third is vandalized within a month

BENNINGTON, NE. — A third Flock camera has been vandalized in Bennington, Bennington police confirm, leaving the department with just two of the five cameras it once owned and operated across the city.

Bennington Police Chief Andrew Hilscher says the camera just outside the Ridgewood neighborhood has been vandalized.

A stump and a pole are all that remain.

The incident comes amid a national conversation about privacy concerns surrounding Flock cameras, and notably follows two other vandalizations in August.

According to Bennington Mayor Clint Adams, the city is not responsible for any costs related to replacing the cameras.

Adams said Bennington police do not know when they will be able to replace the vandalized cameras, since replacements would need to come from Flock.

(The city) haven't yet decided if we would bother with replacing further ones," Adams said.

In August, Chief Hilscher said all Flock cameras in Bennington are owned and operated by BPD.

The Flock cameras are part of a closed-circuit system, meaning only Bennington police can access the cameras and their footage.