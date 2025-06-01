Heavy rain and storms likely Monday night: here's what you need to know

Barring the wildfire smoke reducing visibility, no issues are expected this evening as temperatures fall into the low 60s.

We have a better chance of hitting 90 for Monday with sunshine, with a southerly wind blowing in the hot weather. This wind shift will disperse much of the wildfire smoke to our east, indicating that air quality issues should improve.

A cold front moves into the area Monday evening, sparking storms northwest of Omaha. These storms could arrive in northeast Nebraska as early as 8 pm, and slowly spread south to reach Omaha by midnight. A few of these storms could be severe, with gusty winds or hail, although this threat is expected to remain isolated.

The storms move out by Tuesday morning, but rain will linger for much of the day. With the rain, we are cooler with highs in the 60s.

Storms move out by Wednesday, and the cooler weather begins to settle in. Highs reach the middle 70s.

The rest of the week will be cooler with highs in the 70s and small storm chances each day, though many stay dry.

We are back in the 80s by next weekend with more small storm chances.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 63

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Breezy

High: 91

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 71

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry

High: 75

